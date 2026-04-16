Iran offers proposal allowing ships to exit Oman side of Hormuz free of attack, source says

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FILE PHOTO: A vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, off the coast of Oman’s Musandam province, April 12, 2026. REUTERS/File Photo

DUBAI, April 15 - Iran could consider allowing ships to sail freely through the Oman side of the Strait of Hormuz without risk of attack as part of proposals it has offered in negotiations with the United States if a deal is clinched to prevent renewed conflict, a source briefed by Tehran said.

The war has resulted in the largest-ever disruption of global oil and gas supplies due to Iran's interruption of traffic through the strait, which handles about 20% of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas flows.

Hundreds of tankers and other ships and 20,000 seafarers have been stuck inside the Gulf since the Iran war began on February 28.

The source, who declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter, said Iran could be willing to let ships use the other side of the narrow strait in Omani waters without any hindrance from Tehran.

The source did not say whether Iran would also agree to clear any mines it may have placed in that stretch of water or if all ships - even those linked to Israel - would be allowed to pass freely.

But the source added that the proposal hinged on whether Washington was prepared to meet Tehran's demands, a condition that was central to any potential breakthrough with the Strait of Hormuz.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. REUTERS