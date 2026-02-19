Iran issues notice over planned rocket launches on Feb 19

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

DUBAI, Feb 18 - Iran issued a notice to airmen (NOTAM) that it plans rocket launches in areas across its south on Thursday from 330 GMT to 1330 GMT, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration website showed on Wednesday.

Iran conducted navy drills this week in the Hormuz Strait and plans to conduct a joint naval exercise with Russia on Thursday.

The notice was issued amid heightened tensions with the U.S., which has deployed warships near Iran, as U.S. Vice President JD Vance said Washington was weighing whether to continue diplomatic engagement with Tehran or pursue other options.

The NOTAM system provides pilots, flight crews and other users of airspace with critical safety notices. REUTERS