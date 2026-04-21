Iran executes man over burning of mosque during January protests, Mizan reports

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DUBAI – Iran executed a man on April 21 who was accused of being a leader of a network linked to Israel’s intelligence service and of setting fire to a mosque in Tehran during January protests, the judiciary’s news outlet Mizan reported.

Mizan identified the man as Amirali Mirjafari, saying he had been convicted of carrying out arson at the Qolhak mosque in Tehran and leading anti-security activities.

His death sentence was upheld by the Supreme Court and carried out early on April 21 , Mizan added.

Iran was rocked by nationwide anti-government protests earlier in 2026 , which were repressed in the biggest crackdown in the Islamic republic’s history. REUTERS