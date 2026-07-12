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US military launches new round of strikes against Iran

The Strait of Hormuz, the IRGC said, was closed “until further notice” and until “the end of US interference in this region.”

DUBAI/WASHINGTON - The US military said on July 11 it has launched a new round of strikes against Iran, after Tehran “blatantly attacked” a container ship in the Strait of Hormuz.

The latest strikes, which began at 7.15pm Washington time (7.15am Singapore time), came “after Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces blatantly attacked” a Cyprus-flagged container ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz, US Central Command said in a statement.

“The United States is imposing a heavy cost by continuing to degrade Iran’s ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial ships freely transiting the strait,” CENTCOM said, adding that the strikes were being carried out at the direction of US President Donald Trump.

US defence secretary Pete Hegseth said simply: “Iran made a poor choice. Now they pay.”

This comes after Iran said earlier on July 11 that it closed the Strait of Hormuz after a vessel travelled on an unapproved route and was struck, warning that any retaliation over the incident would be met with a “severe response.”

“A vessel that had jeopardised maritime security by switching off its systems was struck and brought to a halt,” the Navy of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said in a statement, without giving any details about the ship.

The statement said several ships attempted to move through the waterway on an “unauthorised route” and disregarded warnings to correct their course.

The strait, the IRGC said, was closed “until further notice” and until “the end of US interference in this region.”

Acts of aggression against Iran “will be met with a severe response, and new enemy bases in the region will be targeted,” the Navy said.

The United States is demanding that Iran publicly state it will stop attacks on ships in the strait – and that all lanes will be open with no tolls through the waterway, senior US officials told reporters on July 10.

US President Donald Trump said on July 10 the US and Iran had agreed to continue talks despite an escalation of hostilities this week, while also declaring an end to the ceasefire.

A senior Iranian source told Reuters that Iran, the US, Qatar and Pakistan had agreed to negotiate in a call that mediators were trying to arrange for July 11 while Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqhchi was in Oman.

It was not immediately clear whether the efforts were successful.

Araqhchi and Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi met in Oman to exchange “views on appropriate mechanisms for the safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz,” according to a statement from the Iranian foreign minister.

Oman’s state news agency later said that Omani and Iranian negotiators would continue talks “at the technical and political levels.”

Oman is helping to mediate an end to a war that has destabilised the Gulf and raised prices around the world since the US and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran on Feb 28.

About a fifth of the world’s oil supply transited through the Strait of Hormuz before the war, and Iran’s effective blockade of the waterway has caused energy prices to surge, fuelling global inflation.

CNN reported on July 11 that Oman made a draft proposal for the strait, including free navigation through its southern corridor in Omani territorial waters.

The plan called for vessels transiting the northern corridor through Iranian territorial waters to obtain prior approval from Iran, although no tolls would be imposed, CNN said.

The White House and State Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the CNN report.

Qatari mediators held talks in Tehran on July 10

Three Qatari and Saudi commercial tankers came under fire earlier in the week, prompting the US to hit Iranian sites, and Iran to respond with strikes on US military sites in Gulf states.

Araqhchi accused the United States of violating the ceasefire agreement; the US revoked the license authorising the sale of Iranian crude on July 7 after the vessels were hit.

“There can only be mutual compliance,” Araqhchi wrote on X on July 10.

While Iran has not claimed responsibility for the ship attacks, analysts say Tehran uses such actions to gain leverage in negotiations.

The flare-up cast further doubt over the future of an interim agreement aimed at ending the conflict and pushed oil prices higher, a politically sensitive issue for Trump ahead of November congressional elections.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has asked us to continue ‘talks.’ We have agreed to do so, but the United States has stated to them, in no uncertain terms, that the Cease Fire is OVER!” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform on July 10.

Iran threatens to avenge supreme leader’s killing

A written statement from Iran’s new supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, on July 11 threatened vengeance for the death of his predecessor and father, who was killed on Feb 28.

Released to mark funeral ceremonies for former leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on July 9, which the new leader did not attend, it said the vengeance would take place whatever happened to Iran.

“We pledge to avenge the blood of the martyred leader and all the martyrs,” the message said.

Trump had posted on July 10 that he had ordered the US military to be prepared to launch thousands of missiles against Iran if Tehran attempted to assassinate him.

The Wall Street Journal and other US media reported this week that Israel had shared intelligence with Washington that Iran had recently devised a plan to assassinate Trump.

At the funeral ceremonies on July 9, a huge crowd of mourners packed a courtyard, some bearing banners reading, “We Will Kill Trump.” REUTERS, AFP