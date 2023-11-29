'Horrors' experienced by 12-year-old French-Israeli hostage, says aunt

PARIS - A 12-year-old French-Israeli boy freed by Hamas experienced “horrors” in captivity, his aunt said on Nov 28, including being struck by Palestinian civilians and threatened with weapons.

Eitan Yahalomi “lived through horrors out there,” Ms Deborah Cohen told news channel BFM TV.

“When he arrived in Gaza, civilians hit him... he’s a 12-year-old child,” she added, saying she had got the details from the boy’s mother.

While in captivity, “Hamas forced (Eitan) to watch” video of the bloody Oct 7 attacks in which 1,200 mostly Israeli civilians were killed, Cohen said.

“Every time a child cried, they would threaten him with a weapon to shut him up,” she added.

“I wanted to believe that Eitan would be well treated. Apparently not. Those people are monsters,” Ms Cohen said.

Eitan Yahalomi was one of three French-Israelis freed on Nov 27 alongside Erez and Sahar Kalderon.

That tranche of hostages brought the total released to 50 – in exchange for around 150 Palestinian prisoners and a pause in fighting in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas authorities report Israel’s offensive in Gaza has killed over 14,000 people, mostly civilians, including thousands of children.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna told broadcaster RTL that the freed hostages were physically well but suffering “psychological shock” from their long captivity.