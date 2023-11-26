Hamas lets go 13 Israeli, seven foreign hostages in second release

GAZA STRIP, Palestinian Territories - Hamas said on Nov 25 that it had released 13 Israeli and seven foreign civilians it had been holding hostage in the Gaza Strip, as part of a second swop in exchange for Palestinian prisoners that came after an hours-long unexpected delay.

Hamas’ armed wing said it had handed over the hostages to the Red Cross.

The handover came hours later than expected after the militant group accused Israel of violating the exchange agreement, claims denied by Israeli officials.

The unexpected delay on Nov 25 evening had caused heartache for relatives as Qatari and Egyptian mediators scrambled to address the Islamist group’s concerns that Israel was interfering in the selection of prisoners for release and was not allowing aid to reach civilians in northern Gaza during the four-day truce.

Hamas said it had “responded positively” to Egyptian and Qatari mediators, after they relayed a promise by Israel to “uphold all the conditions of the accord”.

Qatar had said that in the second exchange of the truce, 13 Israeli hostages – eight children and five women – would be released in return for 39 Palestinian prisoners – 33 children and six women.

Seven foreigners held in Gaza would also be released, Qatari foreign ministry spokesman, Mr Majed Al Ansari, wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Israeli officials denied any breach of the terms of the pause.

Hamas had accused the Israeli army of preventing aid from reaching northern Gaza, its main centre of operations, where troops have forbidden civilians from returning during the truce which began early on Nov 24.

The UN humanitarian agency OCHA said that in “several reported incidents” on Nov 24, “Israeli forces opened fire and threw teargas canisters at people heading northwards; at least one person was reportedly killed, and dozens injured.”

The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza said seven people had been wounded in similar incidents on Nov 25.

Nov 25’s delay followed an initial exchange on Nov 24 when Hamas released 13 Israelis, all of them women and children.

Israel in turn released 39 Palestinian women and children from its prisons under an agreement that mandates exchanges at a ratio of three to one.

Ten Thais and one Filipino were also unexpectedly freed by Hamas.

Hamas fighters snatched around 240 people when they broke through Gaza’s militarised border with Israel on Oct 7, killing about 1,200 Israelis and foreigners, according to Israeli authorities.