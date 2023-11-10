Flights get longer as airlines skirt war zones in Middle East

JERUSALEM – The Middle East has long been a global crossroads for air travel, with hundreds of aircraft bisecting the region every day on long-distance journeys connecting the United States, Europe and Asia.

Plying those routes has become more challenging, with rising tensions forcing airlines to curtail services as a safety precaution.

The war between Israel and Hamas, in a region already studded with hot zones, has added to the complications of flying across continents.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had already added hours to many journeys by shutting down vast airspace to many transnational operators.

These include the Great Circle routes through Siberia, a popular gateway between Europe and Asia.

Israel’s El Al has stopped flying over much of the Arabian Peninsula, citing safety concerns, swinging wide at a cost of several hours on flights to Bangkok.

The carrier also postponed services to India, while cancelling seasonal routes to Tokyo.

Most other airlines stopped flying to Tel Aviv after the outbreak of hostilities.

German carrier Lufthansa also quit Beirut for now, while Air France-KLM said it has seen a slight reduction in passenger demand for trips to the region.

The wars also create potential issues for people travelling on carriers that still fly over contentious areas.

Globally, demand for international travel has fallen by 5 percentage points since the Oct 7 Hamas attacks, according to ForwardKeys, a travel analytics firm.

Local conflicts in the Middle East have long made Yemen, Syria and Sudan no-fly zones for most airlines.

US and British operators avoid Iranian airspace, pushing long-distance traffic towards the west, over Iraq.