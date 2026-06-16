Empty sanctioned Iran tanker moves toward Gulf, testing blockade

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On June 15, US President Donald Trump said Strait of Hormuz “is already partially opened”, and “it’ll be completely opened” on June 19.

A supertanker sanctioned for its role in moving Iranian oil is moving toward the Persian Gulf, testing a US blockade that has been in place since mid-April.

The Tejas was spotted approaching the Gulf of Oman on June 15 with its transponder switched on.

It is the first observed sanctioned vessel to approach the area while broadcasting its position since the US and Iran agreed to an interim deal aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

The vessel’s draft suggests it is not carrying cargo.

Most sanctioned vessels have operated with their transponders turned off.

The US naval blockade has forced several ships with ties to Iran to alter course and disabled vessels that ignored instructions, making the latest voyage a closely watched indicator of changing enforcement conditions.

On June 15 , US President Donald Trump said Hormuz “is already partially opened”, and “it’ll be completely opened” on June 19 . A sustained return of sanctioned tankers could offer an early indication of easing access through the strait.

Separately, a Joint Maritime Information Center advisory said measures targeting Iranian shipping will stay in effect until June 19, when the interim deal takes effect.

The Equasis international shipping database does not offer an e-mail address or phone number to contact the company that manages the Tejas.

Meanwhile, the Iran-affiliated products tanker Rich Starry also reappeared in the Gulf of Oman on June 14 after being forced back toward the Persian Gulf by US naval forces at the start of their blockade.

The vessel remains in the area and has not yet resumed its outward voyage. BLOOMBERG