Egypt receives first groups of injured Gazans, foreign passport holders through Rafah crossing

DOHA/DUBAI - The first groups of injured Gazans and foreign passport holders were evacuated to Egypt through the Rafah crossing on Wednesday under a deal brokered by Qatar.

The wounded were being examined by medical teams who were directing them to hospitals, an Egyptian medical source said.

Egypt has prepared a field hospital in Sheikh Zuweid, 15km from Rafah.

There are plans to direct some patients to permanent hospital in Sheikh Zuweid, in the nearby town of Al-Arish, or farther afield in the city of Ismailia, depending on the seriousness of their condition.

As of 1210 GMT, the first groups of foreign passport holders were undergoing security checks on the Egyptian side of the border.

Under the deal reached between Egypt, Israel and Hamas, 81 wounded people and an initial list of 500 foreign passport holders were expected to be allowed to leave the besieged territory in the coming days, according to sources in several countries.

The evacuations come more than three weeks into a total blockade of Gaza by Israel and provided a rare glimmer of hope in an otherwise desolate humanitarian crisis.

The country has been bombarding the Palestinian enclave and has sent in ground troops in response to an attack by Hamas fighters on Israel on Oct 7.

The attack on southern Israel left about 300 soldiers and 1,100 civilians dead, according to Israeli figures. Hamas gunmen also took more than 200 hostages.

Israeli strikes on Gaza since then have killed around 8,800 Palestinians, including 3,542 children, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip.

Mr Nahed Abu Taeema, director of the Nasser Hospital in the Gaza Strip, told Reuters that 19 critically injured patients from his hospital would be among the 81 being evacuated to Egypt.

“Those require advanced surgeries that can’t be done here because of the lack of capabilities, especially women and children,” he said.

A list of foreign passport holders who would be allowed to leave Gaza had been agreed between Israel and Egypt. Relevant embassies had been informed, a Western official said.

Indonesia said it was trying to get out 10 nationals but three of them, volunteers at an Indonesia-run hospital, have decided to stay. The Philippines said two Filipino doctors with Doctors Without Borders NGO were among those leaving Gaza.

Jordan and Italy also said they hoped their citizens could be out on Wednesday.

Britain’s foreign ministry said it understood the Rafah crossing would be open for time-limited periods to allow specific groups of foreign nationals and the seriously wounded to leave.

It added it was likely the departure of British nationals would take place in stages over the coming days.

The precise timeline of the limited evacuations was not confirmed.