Dubai's ruler ordered hacking of runaway wife's phones using Pegasus spyware

DUBAI (BLOOMBERG) - Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum ordered the hacking of phones belonging to his estranged wife, using the controversial Pegasus spyware made by NSO Group, a London court ruled.

The surveillance of Princess Haya Bint al-Hussein took place with the "express or implied authority" of Sheikh Mohammed, Judge Andrew McFarlane said in a ruling made public on Wednesday (Oct 6).

The couple have been fighting over the welfare of their children after the princess flew to Britain with them in 2019.

Sheikh Mohammed is "prepared to use the arm of the State to achieve what he regards as right," McFarlane wrote in his Wednesday ruling.

"He has harassed and intimidated the mother both before her departure to England and since," said the judge, and "is prepared to countenance those acting on his behalf doing so unlawfully in the UK."

Sheikh Mohammed denied the allegations in a statement to Bloomberg.

The case concerns "supposed operations of state security" and "it was not appropriate for me" to provide evidence on such sensitive matters, he said.

"The findings are therefore inevitably based on an incomplete picture" and are also based on evidence "not provided to me or my minders," said the Sheikh.

"I therefore maintain that they were made in a manner which was unfair."

Lawyers for Princess Haya declined to comment.

The rulings by one of Britain's most senior judges add to the embarrassment facing the Dubai royal family.

McFarlane ruled early last year that Sheikh Mohammed conducted a campaign aimed at "intimidating and frightening" his estranged wife.

Sheikh Mohammed had stated that it was hard to see how the hacking allegations made a "substantial difference" to the issue of his contact with his children, according to McFarlane.

The judge said in Wednesday's ruling that he considered the matter to be of the "utmost seriousness," saying it may have a profound impact on his ability to trust the sheikh with anything but the "most minimal and secure arrangements" for contact with his children.