Reports of spying on governments and world leaders trigger uproar

The revelation that a sophisticated cyber-surveillance tool developed by an Israeli company has allegedly been used to spy on government leaders, prominent journalists, democracy advocates, corruption fighters and lawyers around the world has triggered an uproar and a search for answers.

Dubbed Pegasus, the software has escalated concerns over government abuses against detractors, with as many as 50,000 mobile numbers from more than 50 countries targeted, according to a leaked list of surveillance targets.

What happened

An investigative report by The Washington Post, The Guardian, Le Monde and other news outlets that was published on Sunday exposed the use of Pegasus to hack into or attempt to spy on up to 50,000 phone numbers since 2016. The expose has opened a can of worms, with further details coming out in the last few days, including the possibility that a monarch, three presidents, and 10 former and serving prime ministers had been spied upon.

Some of the phone numbers belonged to their family members and close confidantes, as well as a significant number of politicians.

The phone numbers of hundreds of journalists, media proprietors, political dissidents, academics and rights campaigners also appear to have been targeted.

Developed by Israeli firm NSO Group, Pegasus allows spies to gain access to an infected phone's hard drive and view photos, videos, e-mails and texts, even on applications that offer encrypted communication, such as Signal.

The software also lets spies record conversations made on or near a phone, use its cameras and locate the whereabouts of its users.

No information on an infected device is safe.

Pegasus can access all files, address books, call histories, calendars, and even Internet browsing histories.

Earlier versions of the software utilised spear-phishing attacks requiring a bogus link to be clicked in order to gain access to a phone.

But it has since been made far more efficient, and is able to infect a device even if nothing is clicked on - a so-called "zero-click" capability.

In order to infect a phone, the modus operandi is to first create a fake WhatsApp account, which is then used to make video calls.

When an unsuspecting user's phone rings, a malicious code is transmitted that installs the spyware on the phone. The software is installed, even if the call is not answered. NSO Group has apparently begun exploiting vulnerabilities in Apple's iMessage software as well, putting millions of iPhones at risk of being hacked.

According to researchers, attacks have been conducted as recently as this month.

When Pegasus is installed on a phone, it is able to gain administrative privileges on a device, allowing it to do even more things than the owner of the device.

Security researchers have speculated that newer versions of Pegasus occupy only a phone's temporary memory, rather than its hard drive, to avoid detection.

Consequently, once the phone is turned off, all traces of the software disappear.

Why it matters

The alleged hacking takes prominence, given the fact that some of the dignitaries targeted included Morocco's King Mohammed VI, French President Emmanuel Macron and Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi. Members of the Saudi royal family were also targeted.

The possibility that their confidential and sensitive official communications may have found their way into the hands of third parties that should not have been privy to such information is in itself a grave concern. But they were not the only victims.

The Washington Post reported that some of the phones suspected to be infected were in Singapore. However, this does not mean that a country's government is a client.

There have been allegations that Pegasus was used by the Indian government to engineer the fall of the Karnataka state government and effect large-scale defections from ruling coalition parties. The opposition in the country has protested vociferously about their communications being intercepted.

Meanwhile, Mexican journalist Cecilio Pineda Birto was apparently being monitored before he was assassinated on the street. Slain Saudi dissident and scribe Jamal Khashoggi's close contacts were also reportedly being monitored, while the phones owned by Hungarian investigative reporters Szabolcs Panyi and Andras Szabo - who have frequently reported on government corruption - were apparently also infected by the Pegasus malware.

The ease with which phones are supposedly infected could have a chilling effect on criticism of people in power. Journalists might find that sources are unwilling to speak to them for fear of government retaliation, while rights campaigners might find people unwilling to go on record about abuses for fear that their phones might be monitored.

It could also endanger national security, should foes inimical to a country seek to monitor defence or other communications without any means to stop them. In the case of the Moroccan monarch, he was apparently being spied on by his country's own intelligence officers.

What's next

More details about the extent of the cyber snooping using Pegasus are making their way into news headlines every day, putting pressure on NSO Group and its government clients to proffer an explanation on the extent of their surveillance programmes.

But predictably, many have simply issued an outright denial of the claims made in the Pegasus reports. NSO Group has rejected any possibility of its software being used for any other purpose than to tackle terrorism and crime, while the Israel government has been quiet on the whole affair.

Indian Home Minister Amit Shah decried an attempt to "humiliate India at the world stage", while Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said the government "has no knowledge of this type of data collection". Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said spying by the government was limited to criminals.

In that regard, there appears to be little recourse for the victims of the cyber snooping, as there is no hard evidence tying the alleged perpetrators to the crime.

One very real fear, however, is the possibility of tools like Pegasus making their way into the hands of cyber criminals. A plethora of hacking tools are already available for a price on the Dark Web, but the likes of malware like Pegasus have only now come to the fore, presenting a clear and present danger.

Recent news about massive hacking attacks on companies such as Microsoft and SolarWinds will only serve to deepen the concerns about the use of such malware.

All eyes will inevitably shift now to tech giants such as Apple and Google, which make the software that runs on most of the smartphone devices in the world. These multibillion-dollar conglomerates pride themselves on the fact that their smartphones are not vulnerable to hacking, but the expose will now have them scrambling to come up with fixes to ensure that their reputations are not hurt.

For average cellphone users, one suggestion that has been made is to simply restart their smartphones on a regular basis, to wipe out spyware like Pegasus, assuming it is in the temporary memory. Another thing to consider is installing anti-virus software on the cellphone.