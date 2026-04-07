Dubai dog lovers revel regardless of Mid-East war

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A woman stands with two dogs during the Barkfest dog festival at Barasti Beach in Dubai on April 4.

DUBAI - A Dubai beach was chock full of dogs and their owners milling between the sea, beauty competitions and stalls selling everything a pet owner could want, as revellers at Barkfest paid no heed to the war gripping the Gulf.

The city has been a continual target for Iranian drones and missiles for more than a month, as Tehran lashes out at neighbouring Gulf states in the war against the United States and Israel, but neither those on two legs or four at Barkfest seemed to mind.

Two huskies wearing pink ski goggles posed for photos in front of a machine blowing bubbles, followed by a chihuahua and its owner in matching sombreros.

In the distance, a jet ski skipped across the sea.

A woman poses for a picture with her dog during the Barkfest dog festival at Barasti Beach in Dubai on April 4. PHOTO: AFP

A man poses for a picture with his dog during the Barkfest dog festival at Barasti Beach in Dubai on April 4. PHOTO: AFP

“For now it’s fine,” said Ms Poppy, a British 27-year-old who works in the import and export of fake eyelashes.

She was visiting the event alongside her partner, an online fitness coach tattooed from neck to wrist, and one of their French bulldogs.

The other was suffering from an ear infection and had to stay at home, said Ms Poppy, dressed in leggings and a sports top.

A woman walks her dogs during the Barkfest dog festival at Barasti Beach in Dubai on April 4. PHOTO: AFP

A woman poses for a picture with her dog during the Barkfest dog festival at Barasti Beach in Dubai on April 4. PHOTO: AFP

The Emirati authorities have been working hard to protect Dubai’s image as a safe haven in a turbulent region, despite the Iranian barrages.

The country’s expensive air defence systems have worked well, intercepting the vast majority of the more than 2,000 drones and 500 missiles launched by Tehran.

A man walks his dog during the Barkfest dog festival at Barasti Beach in Dubai on April 4. PHOTO: AFP

Nevertheless, at least 10 people have been killed since the start of the war, while sites across the country have been damaged.

Pictures of the damage are hard to find though, with the authorities having made it illegal to share images of the attacks, arresting dozens of people.

As a result, images of burning hotels, shattered flats and smoke-filled skylines are now rare on social media.

‘I’m making the most of it’

“Think before sharing. Spreading rumours is a crime” punishable with a US$55,000 (S$70,650) fine and two years in prison, Dubai police posted on its X account.

Another post encouraged people to be “the eyes” of law enforcement by reporting “negative behaviour or actions that threaten the security of the community”.

People stand with their dogs during the Barkfest dog festival at Barasti Beach in Dubai on April 4. PHOTO: AFP

On social media, the authorities report succesful interceptions of incoming Iranian attacks, but only ever talk of “sounds” and not explosions.

Reclining on a lounger with her two young Peruvian hairless dogs, Barbie and Claudia, protected from the sun by anti-UV t-shirts, Ms Maria said she was “really glad that these kinds of events are organised”.

The 35-year-old Latvian, a fertility specialist, said she felt “safer here than going back to London”, without elaborating on what dangers she might face in the British capital.

A woman poses for a picture with her dogs during the Barkfest dog festival at Barasti Beach in Dubai on April 4. PHOTO: AFP

The line is a common refrain among Western expats in the glitzy Gulf city, where crime levels are extremely low.

But not all residents are as indifferent to the consequences of the war. Many, especially those with children, continue to leave the city, while neighbourhoods are sometimes abandoned when Iran threatens specific US businesses with facilities there.

A man sits with his dogs during the Barkfest dog festival at Barasti Beach in Dubai on April 4. PHOTO: AFP

Barkfest, though, managed to escape warnings of missile or drone threats.

Ms Sarah, a 40-year-old in a long dress, dark glasses and a straw hat, said the deadly conflict that has spread throughout the region had not affected her lifestyle – in fact it may have improved it.

The German, who spends her winters in Dubai and summers back home, said she had noticed the city emptying out.

A man poses for a picture with his dog during the Barkfest dog festival at Barasti Beach in Dubai on April 4. PHOTO: AFP

It has meant no traffic jams or tourists packing the attractions, while shops and restaurants, desperate to attract customers, have been putting on special offers.

“I’m making the most of it,” Sarah said, smiling with a pair of toy poodles in her arms. AFP