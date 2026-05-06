CMA CGM container ship hit in Strait of Hormuz, injuring crew

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The incident, which CMA CGM said occurred on May 5, is the latest disruption in the crucial shipping route during the Middle East conflict.

– French shipping group CMA CGM said on May 6 that one of its vessels, the San Antonio, had been the target of an attack while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, resulting in injuries among crew members and damage to the vessel.

The incident, which CMA CGM said occurred on May 5 , is the latest disruption in the crucial shipping route during the Middle East conflict. The war has blocked hundreds of vessels and brought roughly 20 per cent of global oil trade to a virtual standstill.

US President Donald Trump said on May 5 that he would briefly pause an operation to help escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz, citing “great progress” towards a comprehensive agreement with Iran.

CMA CGM said that injured crew members from the San Antonio have been evacuated and are being provided with medical care. It declined to comment further on the incident.

CMA CGM had reported in April that one of its vessels was the target of warning shots in the strait, although no crew were injured.

The French firm, the world’s third-largest container shipping line, has indicated that 14 of its vessels were stranded in the Gulf at the start of the US-Israeli war with Iran. One ship, the CMA CGM Kribi, exited the Strait of Hormuz at the start of April.

The Maltese-flagged San Antonio’s destination is marked as Mundra in India, according to shipping data. REUTERS