British PM to meet Saudi, UAE leaders as Ukraine war roils oil prices

ABU DHABI (AFP) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was to lobby Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to pump more oil to calm turbulent markets as he meets the Gulf states' leadership on Wednesday (March 16).

Johnson arrived in Abu Dhabi for talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed and was due to fly to Riyadh later as the West seeks to end its dependency on Russian oil following the invasion of Ukraine.

His visit, as oil prices seesaw in extreme volatility, coincides with fresh condemnation of Saudi Arabia's human rights record after 81 men were put to death in a mass execution on Saturday.

Johnson will also meet de facto Saudi leader Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as he becomes one of the few Western leaders to visit Riyadh since the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

US President Joe Biden and Prince Mohammed haven't spoken since Biden took office and vowed to treat the kingdom as a "pariah" state over Khashoggi's killing, which the CIA blamed on the Saudi royal.

The British leader's spokesman insisted he would raise human rights concerns and the recent executions, and would ask the Saudi Crown Prince to condemn Russia's President Vladimir Putin over its assault on Ukraine.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE, which are two of the world's biggest oil exporters and both have ties to Russia, have so far avoided taking a position against Russia.

But Johnson said before leaving that the impact of Putin's "brutal and unprovoked" assault will be felt far beyond Europe.

'Putin's addiction'

He added that as Western sanctions begin to bite, a new international coalition was needed to offset their impact on consumers already feeling the pinch from rising inflation and increases in the cost of living.

"The world must wean itself off Russian hydrocarbons and starve Putin's addiction to oil and gas," he said in a statement.

"Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are key international partners in that effort.

"We will work with them to ensure regional security, support the humanitarian relief effort and stabilise global energy markets for the longer term."