Body ‘every hour’ in deadliest West Bank raid by Israeli troops since 2005

JENIN, Palestinian Territories – Palestinians clashed with Israeli soldiers in Jenin on Thursday in the deadliest army raid the occupied West Bank has seen since 2005.

The West Bank, a militant stronghold and the site of frequent army raids, was rocked by dozens of explosions as Israeli armoured vehicles tore through the streets, fighting running battles with Palestinian gunmen using assault rifles and pipe bombs.

AFP reporters saw one masked militant lying bloodied on the pavement, as another took his rifle to fire towards Israeli positions.

Another three seemed wounded, while AFP counted five bodies in a nearby hospital morgue, where weeping relatives kept vigil over the deceased.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said 14 were killed in the raid, with the violence continuing until Thursday evening, making it the deadliest single incursion in the West Bank since 2005, according to United Nations records.

Four more were killed elsewhere in the West Bank on Thursday, the ministry said, putting the toll of Palestinians killed in the West Bank by Israeli fire since the start of the Israel-Hamas war on Oct 7 at more than 180 people.

Three Israelis were killed in violence in the West Bank over that period, according to officials.

“This is every day,” said a 39-year-old Palestinian computer engineer, who asked to remain anonymous.

“This is our life,” he said, before fresh gunfire sent panic through a crowd of onlookers who ran down a street.