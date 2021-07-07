Bases hosting US forces in Iraq, Syria targeted by rockets, drones

BAGHDAD (AFP) - Rocket and drone attacks on Wednesday (July 7) targeted bases in Iraq and Syria hosting US forces that are part of an international coalition fighting the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) militant group.

Fourteen rockets were fired at an air base hosting American troops in Iraq's western province of Anbar, causing minor injuries to two personnel, the US-led coalition said.

It was the latest in a spate of attacks on US military and diplomatic facilities in Iraq, blamed on pro-Iran armed groups within a state-sponsored paramilitary force.

US forces, with 2,500 troops in Iraq as part of the anti-ISIS coalition, have been targeted almost 50 times this year in the country.

A Shi'ite militant group called Revenge of al-Muhandis Brigade claimed responsibility and vowed to defeat the "brutal occupation", according to the US-based Site intelligence group, which monitors extremist outfits.

The militant group is named after Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis of Iraq's Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary alliance, who was killed in a US drone strike last year along with revered Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, Site said.

Late last month, the US carried out air strikes against pro-Iran fighters in both Iraq and Syria.

On Wednesday, the Ain al-Assad base was attacked by 14 rockets that "landed on the base and perimeter", coalition spokesman Wayne Marotto wrote on Twitter.

"Two personnel sustained minor injuries," he said, adding that the attack also damaged local homes and a mosque.

Iraqi security forces said the rocket launcher was hidden inside a truck carrying bags of flour.

US forces on Monday night shot down an armed drone above their embassy in Baghdad, according to Iraqi security officials.

American defence systems fired rockets into the air in the capital, said AFP reporters, with Iraqi security sources saying the salvos took out an explosive-laden drone.

Just hours earlier, rockets were also fired towards Ain al-Assad.

Syria 'Drone Attacks'

Across the border in Syria, where pro-Iran fighters have fought alongside the Damascus regime in the decade-old civil war, Kurdish-led forces also reported attempted attacks near a coalition base.

The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said they repelled drone attacks near the base in the Omar oil field in the country's east, in the second such operation in days.

"Our frontline forces against IS and coalition forces in the area of the Omar oil field dealt with drone attacks," it added, using an alternative acronym for ISIS and noting that the drones caused no damage.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor with sources inside Syria, said pro-Iran militias probably launched the drones from a rural area outside the town of Al-Mayadeen, south-west of the oil field.

It was the second such attack in days, after the SDF reported "two unidentified rocket-propelled grenades" landed on the western side of the oil field late on Sunday, which caused no casualties.

Pro-Iran militias also fired several shells at Omar on Monday last week, causing damage but no casualties, the Observatory said.

The US launched air strikes the previous night against three targets it said were used by pro-Iran groups in eastern Syria and western Iraq.

The Observatory said at least five "Iran-backed Iraqi militia fighters" were killed in the strikes on the Syrian side of the border.