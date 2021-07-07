Bomb-laden drones hit airport in northern Iraq

BAGHDAD (AFP) - Explosive-laden drones attacked the international airport in the northern Iraqi city of Erbil late on Tuesday (July 6), close to the American consulate, Kurdish authorities said.

The attack took place at around 1930 GMT (3.30am Wednesday Singapore time) but caused no injuries or major damage, with firefighters putting out a blaze, the anti-terrorist unit of the autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan region said in a statement.

The airport in Erbil, which houses a military base of the international coalition fighting the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria terror group, was also targeted in April by a drone packed with explosives.

Since the start of the year, dozens of attacks have targeted United States interests in the country, where 2,500 American troops are deployed as part of the coalition.

On Monday, US forces shot down an armed drone above the country's embassy in Baghdad.

Hours earlier, three rockets had targeted an air base in the western Iraqi desert that also housed US troops.

The US recently offered up to US$3 million (S$4 million) for information on attacks targeting its interests in Iraq.