Arab League readmits Syria as relations with Assad normalise

Arab foreign ministers gathering at the Arab League's headquarters in Cairo on Sunday. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
31 min ago
Published
38 min ago

CAIRO – The Arab League’s foreign ministers adopted a decision to readmit Syria after more than a decade of suspension on Sunday, consolidating a regional push to normalise ties with President Bashar al-Assad.

The decision was taken at a closed-door meeting of Arab foreign ministers at the Arab League’s headquarters in Cairo, said Mr Gamal Roshdy, a spokesman for the Arab League’s secretary-general.

Syria’s membership of the Arab League was suspended in 2011 after a bloody crackdown on street protests against Mr Assad that led to a devastating civil war, and many Arab states pulled their envoys out of Damascus.

Recently, several Arab states, including Saudi Arabia and Egypt, have re-engaged with Syria in high-level visits and meetings, though some, including Qatar, remain opposed to full normalisation without a political solution to Syria’s conflict.

Arab states have been trying to reach consensus on whether to invite Mr Assad to an Arab League summit on May 19 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to discuss the pace of normalising ties and on what terms Syria could be allowed back. REUTERS

