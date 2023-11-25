14 hostages, 42 prisoners to be released on second day of Gaza truce deal

JERUSALEM – The Israeli authorities said 14 hostages being held in the Gaza Strip following the Hamas attacks on Oct 7 would be released on Nov 25, as well as 42 Palestinian prisoners, on the second day of a truce deal.

Forty-two prisoners would be freed under the terms of the agreement, which mandates exchanges at a ratio of three to one, and an Israeli official source said 14 hostages would be handed over.

Israel has received a list of hostages to be freed on Nov 25 following the release of 24 hostages the previous day.

Security officials were reviewing the list, the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement, after his government’s vow to work for the release of all hostages taken by Hamas.

The released hostages were transferred from Gaza and handed to the Egyptian authorities at the Rafah border crossing, along with eight staff of the International Committee of the Red Cross in a four-car convoy.

They were then taken to Israel for medical checks and to reunite with their relatives.

Qatar, which acted as mediator for the truce deal, said 13 Israelis – including four children and five elderly women – were released, some with dual nationality, as well as 10 Thais and a Filipino who were working at farms in southern Israel when they were seized.

In return, 39 Palestinian women and children – some convicted or detained on suspicion of weapon charges and violent offences – were released from Israeli jails.