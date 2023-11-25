14 hostages, 42 prisoners to be released on second day of Gaza truce deal

JERUSALEM – The Israeli authorities said 14 hostages being held in the Gaza Strip following the Hamas attacks on Oct 7 would be released on Nov 25, as well as 42 Palestinian prisoners, on the second day of a truce deal.
Forty-two prisoners would be freed under the terms of the agreement, which mandates exchanges at a ratio of three to one, and an Israeli official source said 14 hostages would be handed over.
Israel has received a list of hostages to be freed on Nov 25 following the release of 24 hostages the previous day.
Security officials were reviewing the list, the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement, after his government’s vow to work for the release of all hostages taken by Hamas.
The released hostages were transferred from Gaza and handed to the Egyptian authorities at the Rafah border crossing, along with eight staff of the International Committee of the Red Cross in a four-car convoy.
They were then taken to Israel for medical checks and to reunite with their relatives.
Qatar, which acted as mediator for the truce deal, said 13 Israelis – including four children and five elderly women – were released, some with dual nationality, as well as 10 Thais and a Filipino who were working at farms in southern Israel when they were seized.
In return, 39 Palestinian women and children – some convicted or detained on suspicion of weapon charges and violent offences – were released from Israeli jails.
The families of those freed expressed mixed emotions, fearing for those left behind.
“I’m not dead, I’m not dead,” Thai farm worker Vetoon Phoome told his sister, Ms Roongarun Wichagern, who thought he did not survive the Oct 7 Hamas attack.
“I’m excited for the families who today are going to hug their loved ones,” Ms Shelly Shem Tov, mother of Mr Omer Shem Tov, 21, said in an interview with Israel’s Channel 12, although he was not among those released on Nov 24.
“I am jealous, and I am sad, mostly sad that Omer is still not coming home,” she said.
Israel said Hamas militants killed at least 1,200 when they stormed into border towns in southern Israel on Oct 7 and took about 240 hostages.
Since then, Israel has rained bombs on Gaza, killing about 14,000 Gazans, roughly 40 per cent of them children.
Hundreds of thousands of Gaza’s 2.3 million people have fled their homes, including most of those in its northern half. AFP, REUTERS