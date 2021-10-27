11 dead in Iraq attack blamed on ISIS group: Security sources

BAGHDAD (AFP) - At least 11 people were killed late on Tuesday (Oct 26) in an attack on a village in eastern Iraq blamed on the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) group, security sources said.

The attack on Al-Rashad in Diyala province left 11 dead and 13 wounded, a local security source said.

Another source said that civilians were among those killed by small arms fire in the village, home to many members of the security services.

The area has been sealed off and reinforcements sent to hunt for the attackers, the first source said.

Both sources said most of the village's inhabitants belong to the same Bani Tamim tribe as the Diyala provincial governor.

ISIS surged to control large swathes of Iraq and Syria in 2014, but its "caliphate" later crumbled under successive attacks.

Iraq declared it defeated in 2017 and the group was smashed in neighbouring Syria in 2019.

But the terror group's threat remains and it continues to carry out attacks.

A United Nations report published early this year estimated that around 10,000 ISIS fighters remained active across Iraq and Syria.

In early September, 13 Iraqi federal police officers were killed in an ISIS attack on their checkpoint near northern city Kirkuk.

In July, the group claimed responsibility for an attack on a market in a Shiite district of Baghdad, Sadr City, in which around 30 people died.

Earlier this month, the authorities announced two significant arrests outside Iraq: of the planner of a 2016 ISIS-claimed attack that killed 320 in Baghdad, and of ISIS' suspected finance chief Sami Jasim al-Jaburi.