Iraqi forces capture deputy of ISIS slain leader Baghdadi

Iraq has captured Sami Jasim, a high-ranking member of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria terror group.
DUBAI (REUTERS) - Iraq has captured Sami Jasim, a high-ranking member of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terror group, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi said on Twitter on Monday (Oct 11).

Jasim was in charge of the group's finance and a deputy of slain leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

"While our (Iraqi security forces) heroes focused on securing the elections, their (Iraqi national intelligence services) colleagues were conducting a complex external operation to capture Sami Jasim," the prime minister said, without providing further details of the operation.

Baghdadi was killed in a raid by United States special forces in northwestern Syria in 2019.

The US State Department had at the time offered a reward for information leading to the location of ISIS leaders it identified including Jasim.

