Mexico president survives recall vote marked by low turnout

MEXICO CITY (AFP) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Sunday (April 10) easily survived a divisive referendum on whether he should step down or complete his term - a vote marked by low turnout, initial results showed.

With an approval rating of nearly 60 per cent, Mr Obrador's presidency had never appeared seriously at risk, and the left-wing populist was himself one of the vote's biggest cheerleaders.

The 68-year-old president, elected in 2018 for a six-year term, won a majority of around 90.3 per cent to 91.9 per cent in favour of his staying in office until 2024, according to a preliminary vote count by the National Electoral Institute.

The turnout rate was between 17 per cent and 18.2 per cent, meaning that even if Mr Obrador had lost, the result would not have been legally binding.

Supporters of the referendum - the first of its kind in Mexico - said it was a way of increasing democratic accountability, giving voters the opportunity to remove the president due to loss of confidence.

"Now we have the chance to change what's not right. There have been presidents who, after being elected by the people, ended up serving other interests," 57-year-old Benigno Gasca, a mathematician and musician, told AFP.

'Useless exercise'

But critics saw it as expensive propaganda and an unnecessary distraction from the many challenges facing the country, including drug-related violence, poverty and the rising cost of living.

"It's a useless exercise - money thrown away," said retired teacher Laura Gonzalez, 62.

Mr Obrador cast his vote early on Sunday with his wife at a polling station near the presidential palace.

"Let no one forget that the people are in charge," he declared afterwards.

Mexico's constitution limits presidents to one term, and Mr Obrador has vowed to retire in 2024, following accusations by opponents that the referendum was a step towards trying to stay in power beyond then.

Mr Mario Delgado, leader of the ruling party Morena, said voters had recognised Obrador's "dedication to the most needy and the enormous moral authority" with which he governs.

"Only an indomitable, unwavering democrat like him can subject himself to a recall process," he added.