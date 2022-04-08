Japan, Montenegro expel Russian diplomats, officials

TOKYO (AFP) - Japan said on Friday (April 8) it will expel eight Russian diplomats and officials, calling Moscow's actions in Ukraine "categorically unacceptable" and a violation of international law.

"As a result of our country's comprehensive judgement, we have requested the expulsion of eight diplomats from the Russian Embassy in Japan and officials from the Office of the Trade Representative of the Russian Federation," foreign ministry spokeswoman Hikariko Ono said.

The southeastern European country of Montenegro announced similar moves. It has ordered the expulsion of four Russian diplomats, the foreign ministry said late on Thursday, citing "violation of diplomatic norms".

The diplomats have to leave within a week, the ministry said in a statement, without elaborating further.

The Pobjeda daily newspaper reported that the diplomats were expelled over their "subversive activities", quoting a government source as saying that a "red line has been crossed".

Podgorica had previously expelled one Russian diplomat after Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

Montenegro, which aspires to join the European Union, has pledged to join the political bloc's sanctions against Russia but has not yet started implementing them.

The former Yugoslav republic, independent since 2006, joined Nato in 2017.