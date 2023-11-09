‘It was known that the reaction to this great act would be big’: Behind Hamas’ bloody gambit to create a ‘permanent’ state of war

DOHA – Thousands have been killed in the Gaza Strip. Israeli airstrikes have reduced Palestinian neighbourhoods to rubble, while doctors treat screaming children with no anaesthesia. Across the Middle East, fear has spread over the possible outbreak of a broader regional war.

But in the bloody arithmetic of Hamas’ leaders, the carnage is not the regrettable outcome of a big miscalculation. It is the necessary cost of a great accomplishment – shattering the status quo and opening a new, more volatile chapter in their fight against Israel.

It was necessary to “change the entire equation and not just have a clash,” Khalil al-Hayya, a member of Hamas’ top leadership body, told The New York Times in Doha. “We succeeded in putting the Palestinian issue back on the table, and now no one in the region is experiencing calm.”

Since the Oct 7 Hamas attack, in which Israel says about 1,400 people were killed – most of them civilians – and more than 240 others dragged back to Gaza as captives, the group’s leaders have praised the operation, with some hoping it will set off a sustained conflict that ends any pretence of coexistence among Israel, Gaza and the countries around them.

“I hope that the state of war with Israel will become permanent on all the borders and that the Arab world will stand with us,” Taher Nounou, a Hamas media adviser, told the Times.

In weeks of interviews, Hamas leaders, along with Arab, Israeli and Western officials who track the group, said the attack had been planned and executed by a tight circle of commanders in Gaza who did not share the details with their own political representatives abroad or with their regional allies like Hezbollah.

The attack ended up being broader and deadlier than even its planners had anticipated, they said, largely because the assailants managed to break through Israel’s vaunted defences with ease, allowing them to over-run military bases and residential areas with little resistance. Hamas killed and captured more soldiers and civilians than it expected to, officials said.

The assault served one of the plotters’ main objectives: It broke a tension within Hamas about the group’s identity and purpose. Was it mainly a governing body – responsible for managing the blockaded Gaza Strip – or was it still fundamentally an armed force, committed to destroying Israel and replacing it with an Islamist Palestinian state?

With the attack, the group’s leaders in Gaza – including Yehia Sinwar, who had spent more than 20 years in Israeli prisons, and Mohammed Deif, a shadowy military commander whom Israel had repeatedly tried to assassinate – answered that question. They doubled down on military confrontation.

The weeks since have seen a furious Israeli response that has killed more than 10,000 people in Gaza, according to health officials there. But for Hamas, the attack stemmed from a growing sense that the Palestinian cause was being pushed aside.

The months before the assault seemed relatively quiet in Gaza. Hamas had sat out recent clashes between Israel and other militants, and the group’s political leaders were 1,600km away in Qatar, negotiating to get more aid and jobs for residents of the impoverished territory.

But frustration was building. Hamas leaders in Gaza were flooded with images of Israeli settlers attacking Palestinians in the West Bank, Jews openly praying at a contested site customarily reserved for Muslims, and Israeli police storming Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, a touchstone for Palestinian claims to the holy city. The prospect of Israel’s normalising ties with Saudi Arabia, long a patron of the Palestinian cause, appeared closer than ever.

Then, on a quiet Saturday morning, Hamas attacked.

It was clear in advance that Israel would respond by bombarding Gaza, killing Palestinian civilians.