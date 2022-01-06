Israel becomes test case for fourth Covid-19 vaccine as cases hit record

TEL AVIV (BLOOMBERG) - A year after rolling out the world's fastest coronavirus vaccination programme, Israel again finds itself a global test case as it begins widely delivering fourth doses amid a surge in the Omicron variant.

Although the number of serious cases and deaths remain well below last year's peak, infections have skyrocketed to a record level and could once again threaten to overwhelm hospitals if the new daily caseload reaches 50,000 as Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has warned.

Many of the newly infected were vaccinated at least twice.

The surge is gripping Israel as its leaders adopt strategies that have confused the public.

And as lines at testing sites get longer, officials have also begun acknowledging they might have to resort to what Mr Bennett decried so vigorously when he was an opposition lawmaker: Another lockdown.

Israel's pandemic experience has been studied around the world because of aggressive steps it took to contain the virus at the outset, its botched reopening after the first lockdown, and its early administration of vaccines and boosters.

Israel went ahead this week with a fourth dose for people age 60 and over despite concerns about the lack of efficacy data, in an effort to protect its most vulnerable.

Professor Galia Rahav, a member of the team of experts advising the government, said Israel shouldn't consider expanding eligibility until it has more data on waning immunity, and cautioned against other countries rolling out a fourth shot too soon.

Israel began administering third doses in August.

"I don't push for a fourth vaccine in countries that were vaccinated with the booster two months ago, or even three months ago," said Prof Rahav, head of the infectious disease unit at Sheba Medical Center outside Tel Aviv.

"But more than 3 months ago, yes."

With less than 70 per cent of the population fully vaccinated, Israel's no longer among the world's most-vaccinated places, figuring No 67 on a Bloomberg ranking.

That's partly because it has a large population of young children, whose parents have often resisted vaccination.