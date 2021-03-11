Intruder at Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's home jailed for six years

OTTAWA (AFP) - A heavily-armed military reservist who crashed his truck into the estate where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lives was sentenced on Wednesday (March 10) to six years in prison.

Corey Hurren, 46, had originally faced 21 counts of firearms violations and one of making threats against Trudeau, but in a deal with prosecutors pleaded guilty last month to eight mischief and weapons charges.

Justice Robert Wadden, according to local media, credited him one year for time served in detention awaiting trial, and also handed him a lifetime ban against possessing firearms.

Hurren was arrested after driving his pick-up truck into the main gate of Rideau Hall in July last year.

The court heard that he was carrying several loaded firearms and banned weapons, including shotguns, pistols and rifles with high capacity magazines, as he then tried to walk from his truck to confront Trudeau.

The sprawling estate in Ottawa is the home of the governor-general, who represents Queen Elizabeth II in this Commonwealth country.

Trudeau, his wife and three children are staying at Rideau Cottage on the estate because his official residence is in disrepair. They were not at home at the time of the security breach.

Prosecutors said Hurren had threatened public safety, but defence lawyers portrayed him as a small business owner who had fallen into a deep depression after losing his sausage-making business during the pandemic.