GZERO VIDEO: World at tipping point in regulating big tech

NEW YORK (GZERO MEDIA) - Is the world at a tipping point when it comes to regulating big tech? Ms Marietje Schaake, international policy director at Stanford University's Cyber Policy Centre and a former European parliamentarian, says "absolutely".

In this episode of Gzero Media's Cyber in 60 seconds, Ms Schaake said the outsized power of big tech is recognised more broadly because the harms are so blatantly clear.

"Harms to democracy, public health, but also to fairness in the economy, are all related to the outsized power of unaccountable and under-regulated big tech," she said.

Her remarks come at a time of growing debate on the vast reach of social media platforms. US regulators have also stepped up their examination of the phenomenon.

"What's significant is that this debate has finally hit home in the United States after it was already recognised as a problem in many other parts of the world," Ms Schaake said.

She also discussed the European Union's proposed regulation on artificial intelligence technology and how it differs from those of other countries, like China and the US.

