GZERO VIDEO: Why US President Biden's First 100 Days Matter

NEW YORK (GZERO MEDIA) - Despite being an idea that's only 88 years old, the first 100 days of each US president's administration have come under intense scrutiny, says American political scientist Ian Bremmer.

Beginning in 1933, Franklin D. Roosevelt first pioneered this idea during one of his famed fireside chats - Roosevelt called on Americans to "assimilate in a mental picture the crowding events of his first 100 days."

With a staggering 75 bills signed, an Emergency Banking Act and the launch of the New Deal, Roosevelt set the standard for US presidents to come - with early wins and setbacks that set the tone of various terms and administrations.

With Biden beginning his presidential term in the midst of the Covid-19 crisis and a divided America, the first 100 days of the Biden administration will be closely watched, and the fruits of his labour on April 29, 2021.

