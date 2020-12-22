GZERO VIDEO: How is Trump trying to stay relevant?

NEW YORK (GZERO MEDIA) - President Donald Trump is building a pretty impressive political operation to stay relevant based on claims that the election was stolen from him, says Mr Jon Lieber, head of the Eurasia Group's coverage of political and policy developments.

In this week's episode of US Politics in 60 seconds, he says viewers should not expect Mr Trump to concede any time soon, even after Republicans have acknowledged his loss.

"He's raised over US$200 million (S$267 million) in the month since the election, and that political operation is going to keep him relevant in the media and in Republican politics for at least the rest of 2021," he said.

Mr Lieber also said that the United States will likely respond to recent Russian cyber attacks through sanctions, unless the attacks prove to be more than just an intelligence gathering operation and targeted at US critical infrastructure.

"In that case, you may see something much, much broader than sanctions, up into and including cyber attacks back on the Russians to make sure that they pay a price for having done this."

However, with the presidential transition in place, President-elect Joe Biden may not make a move any time soon and instead reset America's Russian approach, he added.

This GZERO media video is being shown here as part of a media partnership agreement with The Straits Times.