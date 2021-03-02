GZERO VIDEO: Guidelines to come out on more freedoms for vaccinated, says Fauci

NEW YORK (GZERO MEDIA) - A set of guidelines pertaining to what those vaccinated will be allowed to do is set to be released in the US soon, said top US infectious disease doctor Anthony Fauci in the latest episode of GZERO World.

Speaking with political scientist Ian Bremmer, Dr Fauci said that with more of the population vaccinated, many will start to question what they can and cannot do.

The scientist has faced much criticism lately from people who felt the White House had not provided clear enough guidance to Americans about how to navigate the pandemic.

As of Sunday (Feb 28), 15 per cent of the US population has received at least one dose of a vaccine and 7.5 per cent has received two doses, according to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

"So what we're gonna be trying to do very soon, I hope, is to come out with some specific statements about 'if you are in this category, this is what you likely can do,'" said Dr Fauci to Mr Bremmer.

However, given the degree of the infection and the dynamics of the virus, precautions should still be taken even if one is vaccinated, Dr Fauci added.

The country logged an average of over 68,000 new cases per day last week, with deaths averaging at 2,055 per day, reported Reuters.

