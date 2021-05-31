GZERO VIDEO: Brazil must maintain good terms with both East and West, says former President

NEW YORK (GZERO MEDIA) - Brazil's government has no choice but to try and maintain good terms with both the East and the West, says Brazil's 34th president Fernando Henrique Cardoso, who served from 1995 to 2003.

Speaking with president and founder of Eurasia Group, Ian Bremmer, Mr Cardoso shared his perspective on his nation's relationship with China, climate change, Brazil's role in the world and attempts at global peace.

"We don't fear, as well, the fact that it's possible that Brazil's being influenced by China. For us as a nation, what's important is to be on good terms with different parts of the world, including Latin America," he said.

Brazil is the largest economy in Latin America and has been long considered an emerging global power. Its ties with China is being keenly tracked by many.

Besides Brazil's complicated relationship with China, the former president - who remains an influential figure in the country - takes up Brazil's increasingly divided society, the potential fate of its current far-right leader, the prospects of his most likely challenger and the climate crisis in the Amazon.

