Global CO2 removal fund picks six start-ups for its first offset deal

SINGAPORE - A US$925 million (S$1.3 billion) initiative by some of the world's largest firms to remove carbon dioxide (CO2) from the air announced its first carbon offset purchases on Wednesday (June 29).

The Frontier fund, a public-benefit corporation owned by Stripe, is buying offsets from six CO2 removal start-ups in Australia, Britain, Israel and the United States at prices ranging from US$500 to US$1,800 a tonne.

The fund will also be the first offset customers for each of the six start-ups, it said in a statement.

Frontier has received funding from Alphabet, Shopify, Meta Platforms and McKinsey & Co.

Its aim is to help fledgling carbon-removal companies scale up and reduce the costs of sucking CO2 from the air, which is increasingly seen as a vital tool to slow the pace of climate change.

The fund buys the CO2 reductions from the projects in the form of saleable offsets. Each offset represents a tonne of CO2 removed from the air and can be bought by a firm to help it achieve its emissions reduction targets.

The projects and offsets are vetted and verified, Frontier said.

Frontier, on behalf of Stripe, will spend US$2.4 million buying carbon removal from the six firms, with another US$5.4 million contingent on projects reaching agreed-upon technical milestones.

CO2 removal technology, such as machines that capture CO2 from the air, is still new and expensive. But investments are increasing to bring the price down and to rapidly scale up the myriad different methods.

Among the six firms are those involved in what is called enhanced rock weathering - using finely crushed rock to speed up the natural absorption of CO2 from the air.

Others capture CO2 from direct air-capture machines powered by green energy or using lime, a mineral which naturally absorbs CO2 from the air. These machines then store the captured CO2 underground.