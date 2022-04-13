Stripe, Alphabet and others to spend $1.3 billion on carbon removal

SAN FRANCISCO (BLOOMBERG) - Some of the world's largest companies will spend US$925 million (S$1.27 billion) buying offsets from startups that remove carbon dioxide (CO2) from the air.

The Frontier fund, a public-benefit corporation owned by Stripe, has also received funding from Alphabet, Shopify, Meta Platforms and McKinsey & Co. It will help fledgling carbon-removal companies scale up and reduce the cost of withdrawing each tonne of CO2 from the air, which would benefit all companies in the world looking to buy high-quality offsets.

Climate scientists are clear that every company in the world has to cut emissions first, whether that be through moving to renewable power or other carbon-free alternatives. But the process of reducing emissions has been delayed so much that it won't be possible to meet global climate goals without removing some of the CO2 already dumped in the air. Offset purchases made by large companies to deal with emissions it cannot cut, such as those from air travel, could create the business model that will support carbon removal.

While much of these tonnes removed could come from growing forests, there are limits on how much nature can help. Crucially, these forests face the risk of fires that can release the trapped carbon, rendering the offset promise dead. There are technology solutions, but they are expensive and their limits are not yet fully understood.

These include startups that crush minerals which attract CO2 like iron filings to a magnet and others that pickle wood to stop it from degrading and releasing the CO2 it captured in its life as a tree.

"If we don't hustle and figure out the real potential of these technologies, the world will be put in a challenging position," said Nan Ransohoff, head of climate at Stripe. As much as 6 billion tonnes will have to be removed annually by 2050, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's models. "We are relying on technologies that we don't know can get to that scale," she added.

That's where Frontier can help. It's based on a model that Stripe has fine-tuned over the past two years.

Here's how it will work:

Startups with technologies that pull CO2 from the air can pitch to Frontier. The fund will evaluate those technologies with a pool of experts. They will take into consideration factors such as:

Permanence: how long will the carbon remain stored?

Footprint: how much land area per tonne will the technology take?

Cost: can the technology reach less than US$100 per tonne at scale?

Capacity: can it capture at least 500 million tonnes each year at full scale?

Justice: how will it affect the local community where plants are located?