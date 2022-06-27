Germany's Scholz open to attending G-20 summit in Indonesia despite Putin presence

ELMAU CASTLE, GERMANY (AFP) - Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz indicated on Monday (June 27) that he was open to taking part in November's G-20 summit even though host Indonesia has refused to block Russian leader Vladimir Putin from attending.

Scholz said that the group of major developed and developing economies will continue to play a "big role" and cooperation was key.

Germany would hence "not torpedo" the G-20's work, Scholz told ZDF public television.

Scholz, who is currently hosting the G-7 summit of top industrialised nations, said he would make a final decision on whether to attend "shortly before departure".

He noted that Indonesia has also extended an invitation to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Likewise, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Sunday that she did not rule out sitting at the same table with Putin at the G-20.

"It is also important to tell him to his face what we think of him," she said.

"And we must carefully consider whether we want to paralyse the whole G-20," she said, warning that the bloc is "too important a platform" to undermine.

G-20 nations make up about 80 per cent of total world economic output, while the G-7 contributes about 31 per cent.