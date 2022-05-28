Gangs, inflation and political crisis bring Haiti economy to brink

PORT-AU-PRINCE (AFP) - With gas sales already subsidised by the government at a loss, the Haitian economy - fragile from incessant crime and political instability - appears close to collapse as the war in Ukraine sends fuel prices soaring.

The global surge in fuel costs comes at the worst possible time for Haitian authorities: Last December, they had for the first time in five years made the highly sensitive move to hike the price at the pump - just two months before Russia invaded its neighbour.

Still well below the global average, Haitians now pay US$0.49 (S$0.67) for a litre of gasoline and US$0.84 for diesel.

Unsustainable fuel subsidies

The state pays the difference to the oil companies, and that gap between what the government pays for fuel and what ordinary Haitians pay at the pump has become unbearably steep since the invasion of Ukraine sent world oil prices skyrocketing.

"This year, these fuel subsidies have increased by more than 200 per cent: that is around 18 billion gourdes (S$221 million)," said economist Kesner Pharel.

In cash-strapped Haiti, that is a staggering amount, equalling more than twice the budget of the health ministry.

And it does nothing to reduce the misery of the 60 per cent of Haitians living below the poverty line.

"This does not help socially because it is a generalised subsidy: we do not target the most disadvantaged people", said Mr Pharel.

"In December, a mechanism was floated to support only the public transport sector, but, so far, it has not been done because of the state's lack of efficiency," he said.

And as the impoverished country imports five times more food than it exports, the increase in maritime transport costs is aggravating inflation, which had already crossed the 25 per cent mark at the start of the year.

"We are going to suffer from imported inflation because our main trading partners, the United States and the Dominican Republic, now also have high inflation: at home, we could reach 30 per cent this year," warned Mr Pharel.

The spectre of the 2008 food riots hangs over Haiti while wheat prices are also soaring due to Russia's war in Ukraine, the two leading grain-producing countries.