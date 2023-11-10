Fifteen Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in West Bank - Palestinian health ministry

RAMALLAH -Fifteen Palestinians were killed and at least 20 others were injured by Israeli forces in a raid on Jenin city and refugee camp and in other Palestinian towns in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said on Thursday.

Israel's military said it was conducting counter-terrorism raids in Jenin, but gave no further details.

At least 178 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since the deadly Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian Health Ministry figures. REUTERS