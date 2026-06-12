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Facebook and Instagram hit by worldwide outage

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The Meta-owned platforms appeared to be inaccessible, with Downdetector indicating 80,000 reports of issues with Facebook at about 10.15pm Singapore time.

The Meta-owned platforms appeared to be inaccessible, with Downdetector indicating 80,000 reports of issues with Facebook at about 10.15pm Singapore time.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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Rhea Yasmine

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Social media platforms Facebook, Instagram and Facebook Messenger were hit by a worldwide outage on June 12, leaving users unable to access the sites, which are all owned by tech giant Meta Platforms.

According to Downdetector – which tracks online site outages by collating status reports from a number of sources – there were more than 62,000 reports of issues with Facebook, while Instagram users reported more than 8,000 issues at 10.11pm Singapore time, Reuters said.

Users attempting to access Facebook and Instagram were met with an error message that said: “Sorry, something went wrong. We’re working on getting this fixed as soon as we can.”

Meta vice-president of communications Andy Stone confirmed the outages on the social media platform X. He said: “We’re aware people are currently having trouble accessing our services. We’re working on it.”

A check by The Straits Times at about 11.00pm found that Facebook and Instagram were up and running again.

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Rhea Yasmine is a journalist at The Straits Times. She covers local and international issues, with an interest in South-east Asia.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.