Zelensky says Ukraine will win back lost cities, admits war is tough to bear

Zelensky said Ukraine had been hit by 45 Russian missiles and rockets over 24 hours, describing it as an attempt to break his people’s spirits.
 SCREENSHOT: REUTERS
Updated
Published
12 min ago

KYIV (REUTERS) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday (June 25) said Ukraine would win back all the cities it had lost to Russia, including Sievierodonetsk, and admitted the war was becoming tough to handle emotionally.

In a late-night video address, he also said Ukraine had been hit by 45 Russian missiles and rockets over the previous 24 hours, which he described as a cynical but doomed attempt to break his people's spirits.

"Therefore, all our cities - Sievierodonetsk, Donetsk, Luhansk - we'll get them all back," he said.

It was the only time in the address that he mentioned Sievierodonetsk, which finally fell to Moscow's forces earlier in the day after weeks of brutal fighting.

"At this stage of the war, it's spiritually difficult, emotionally difficult... we don't have a sense of how long it will last, how many more blows, losses and efforts will be needed before we see victory is on the horizon," he said.

The relentless missiles attacks confirmed that sanctions against Russia were not enough to help Ukraine, which needed more weapons, he said.

"The air defence systems - the modern systems that our partners have - should not be on training grounds or in storage, but in Ukraine, where they are needed now, needed more than anywhere else in the world," he said.

More On This Topic
Sievierodonetsk falls to Russia after one of Ukraine war's bloodiest fights
Ukraine farm animals burned alive in Russian bombing

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top