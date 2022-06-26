Sievierodonetsk falls to Russia after one of Ukraine war's bloodiest fights

KYIV/POKROVSK, UKRAINE (REUTERS) - Russian forces have fully occupied Sievierodonetsk, the mayor of the eastern Ukrainian city said on Saturday (June 25), confirming Kyiv's biggest battlefield setback for more than a month, after weeks of some of the war's bloodiest fighting.

Ukraine called its retreat from the city a "tactical withdrawal" to fight from higher ground in Lysychansk on the opposite bank of the Siverskyi Donets river. Pro-Russian separatists said Moscow's forces were now attacking Lysychansk.

The fall of Sievierodonetsk - once home to more than 100,000 people, now a wasteland - was Russia's biggest victory since capturing the port of Mariupol last month. It transforms the battlefield in the east after weeks in which Moscow's huge advantage in firepower had yielded only slow gains.

Russia will now be hoping to press on and seize more ground on the opposite bank, while Ukraine will hope that the price Moscow paid to capture the ruins of the small city will leave Russia's forces vulnerable to a counterattack in coming weeks.

"The city is now under the full occupation of Russia. They are trying to establish their own order, as far as I know they have appointed some kind of commandant," Mayor Oleksandr Stryuk said on national television.

Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine's military intelligence chief, told Reuters that Ukraine was carrying out "a tactical regrouping" by pulling its forces out of Sievierodonetsk to higher ground across the river.

"Russia is using the tactic... it used in Mariupol: wiping the city from the face of the earth," he said. "Given the conditions, holding the defence in the ruins and open fields is no longer possible. So the Ukrainian forces are leaving for higher ground to continue the defence operations."

Russia's Interfax news agency cited a representative of pro-Russian separatist fighters as saying Russian and pro-Russian forces had entered Lysychansk across the river and fighting was taking place in urban areas there.

'It was horror'

In the Ukrainian-held Donbas town of Pokrovsk, Elena, an elderly woman in a wheelchair from Lysychansk, was among dozens of evacuees who arrived by bus from front-line areas.

"Lysychansk, it was a horror, the last week. Yesterday we could not take it any more. Thank you to the soldiers who evacuated us from there. Otherwise, that would have been it," she said. "I already told my husband if I die, please bury me behind the house."

As Europe's biggest land conflict since World War II entered its fifth month, Russian missiles also rained down on western, northern and southern parts of the country.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent tens of thousands of troops over the border on Feb 24, unleashing a conflict that has killed thousands and uprooted millions. It has also stoked an energy and food crisis which is shaking the global economy.