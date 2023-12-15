Yazidis, led by Nobel winner, sue French cement maker Lafarge over ISIS support

NEW YORK - Hundreds of Yazidi-Americans, led by Nobel Peace Prize winner Nadia Murad, filed a lawsuit against French cement maker Lafarge on Dec 14.

They accuse it of conspiring to provide material support to a campaign of violence by the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria or ISIS.

Represented by human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and former veteran US diplomat Lee Wolosky, the Yazidis are all US citizens.

They and their families are survivors of ISIS violence that started when the militants targeted the Yazidi homeland of Sinjar in northern Iraq in 2014.

According to the lawsuit, filed in federal court in New York, Lafarge "aided and abetted ISIS's acts of international terrorism and conspired with ISIS and its intermediaries, they must pay compensation to the survivors".

Yazidis are an ancient religious minority that combine elements of Christianity, Zoroastrianism and Islam.

ISIS views Yazidis as devil-worshippers.

Lafarge pleaded guilty in US court in October 2022 to a charge that it made payments to groups designated as terrorists by the United States, including Islamic State, so the company could keep operating in Syria.

Lafarge, which became part of Swiss-listed Holcim in 2015, agreed to pay US$778 million (S$1.03 billion) in forfeiture and fines as part of the plea agreement.

"It is shocking that a leading global corporation worked hand in hand with ISIS while ISIS was executing American civilians and committing genocide against Yazidis," Ms Clooney said in a statement.

When Lafarge pleaded guilty in a US court in 2022, Holcim in a statement noted that none of the conduct involved Holcim, "which has never operated in Syria, or any Lafarge operations or employees in the United States, and it is in stark contrast with everything that Holcim stands for".

The US determined in 2016 that ISIS committed genocide against Christians, Yazidis and Shi'ite Muslims.