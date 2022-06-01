Would US rockets for Ukraine be the game-changer?

WASHINGTON (AFP) - The United States announced on Tuesday (May 31) it is sending advanced missile systems to Ukraine, but the jury is out on whether they will be the game-changer hoped for in Kyiv's war with Russia.

The new weapon is the Himars multiple launch rocket system, or MLRS, a mobile unit that can simultaneously launch multiple precision-guided missiles.

Both Ukraine and Russia already operate MLRS, but the Himars has superior range and precision.

President Joe Biden wrote in The New York Times that the advanced rockets will enable the Ukrainians "to more precisely strike key targets on the battlefield in Ukraine".

Yet the US plans to limit the range of the missiles it gives Ukraine to avoid them being used to hit targets deep inside Russia.

"We are not going to send to Ukraine rocket systems that can strike into Russia," Mr Biden said.

What system will US provide?

The M142 Himars system (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) is a modernised, lighter and more agile wheel-mounted version of the track-mounted M270 MLRS developed in the 1970s for US and allied forces.

The Himars that Washington is providing to Ukraine will have a range of about 50 miles (80km), a US official told reporters.

Himars carries one preloaded pod of six 227mm guided missiles (the M270 carries two pods), or one large pod loaded with an ATACMS tactical missile.

With a small crew, the Himars can remove a spent pod and load a fresh one in minutes, without other vehicles helping. The crew will require some training.

The US military already has Himars units in Europe, and North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) allies Poland and Romania have also acquired the systems.

It was not clear how many of the systems the US will send to Ukraine.