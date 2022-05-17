Women in power across Europe

PARIS (AFP) - Elisabeth Borne, a 61-year-old engineer, was named French prime minister on Monday (May 16), becoming only the second woman to hold the position after Edith Cresson, a Socialist, who lasted less than a year in the job in the early 1990s.

Borne is one of nearly a dozen female political leaders in Europe, where Ursula von der Leyen became the first president of the European Commission in December 2019.

We look at the situation across the continent:

Denmark