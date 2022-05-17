Elisabeth Borne to become France's first female prime minister in 30 years

The 61-year-old career bureaucrat is the first woman to hold the office since 1992. PHOTO: AFP
PARIS (REUTERS) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday (May 16) picked Labour Minister Elisabeth Borne as his new prime minister, the Elysee said in a statement, making her the first woman to hold the office since 1992.

Borne, 61, is a soft-spoken career bureaucrat and before joining Macron's government served numerous Socialist Party ministers.

Her inside knowledge of the workings of the state and France's labour unions will help the president push through reforms, including Macron's most contested election pledge: raising the retirement age.

Macron, who was re-elected in April, had said he was looking for a premier with green and social policy credentials. Borne was widely expected to get the job.

