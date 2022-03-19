With Ukraine, Vatican balances diplomacy and inter-faith ties

VATICAN CITY (AFP) - The Vatican has long played global mediator but has struggled to make its mark in the Ukraine conflict, walking a tightrope between its desire for peace and ties with the Russian Orthodox Church.

With a self-proclaimed "willingness" to help in the negotiations, Pope Francis's unprecedented visit to the Russian embassy and high-level phone calls, the Holy See has spared no effort since Russia invaded Ukraine last month to achieve a ceasefire.

But despite past successes, notably in the historic rapprochement between Cuba and the United States in 2014, its attempts to play peacemaker in the Ukraine conflict have yet to yield results.

This is because, analysts say, the Argentine pontiff has been forced to perform a diplomatic balancing act.

He has been drawn into the conflict as the spiritual guide of five to six million Catholics in Ukraine.

But the Vatican has also spent years fostering closer ties with the Russian Orthodox Church led by Patriarch Kirill - a close ally of President Vladimir Putin and a key pillar of his ruling apparatus.

This led in 2016 to the historic meeting between Pope Francis and Kirill, the first encounter by the heads of the two churches since Christianity split into Western and Eastern branches in the 11th century.

In December, the pontiff even raised the possibility of going to Moscow to meet with "brother" Kirill in the near future.

Francis "is inevitably considered as both judge and party" in the conflict, noted Bernard Lecomte, a specialist in the Vatican and eastern Europe.

The result has been a series of public statements by the pope condemning the war in increasingly emotive terms - without ever mentioning Russia as the aggressor.

Turning point

The pope's approach has sparked criticism, which only grew following Kirill's outspoken support of the Russian intervention, calling Moscow's opponents in Ukraine "evil forces".

Afterwards, Francis stepped up his rhetoric, condemning the "unacceptable armed aggression" and the "barbarity" of the killing of innocents.