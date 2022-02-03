WHO sees pause, even end, of Covid-19 pandemic for Europe

COPENHAGEN (AFP) - The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Thursday (Feb 3) offered Europe hope of a "long period of tranquillity" and even "enduring peace" in the war on coronavirus, with a growing list of nations lifting almost all Covid-19 curbs.

WHO Europe director Hans Kluge spoke of "a ceasefire that could bring us enduring peace", with high vaccination rates, the milder Omicron variant and the end of winter in sight.

"This context leaves us with the possibility for a long period of tranquillity," he told reporters.

This was "not to say that (the pandemic) is now all over", but "there is a singular opportunity to take control of the transmission", he added.

"Even with a more virulent variant (than Omicron), it is possible to respond to new variants that will inevitably emerge - without reinstalling the kind of disruptive measures we needed before," Dr Kluge said.

He cautioned that the optimistic scenario required countries to pursue vaccination campaigns and surveillance to detect new variants.

Sweden joined the move towards scrapping most coronavirus restrictions, setting Feb 9 as the date, with the pandemic entering a "whole new phase".

Stockholm will end an 11pm closing for bars and restaurants, and limits on crowd numbers. Vaccine passes for indoor events will go and face masks will no longer be recommended on crowded public transport.

"The pandemic is not over, but we are entering a whole new phase," Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson announced.

The country's Health Minister Lena Hallengren said the government would remain vigilant about the pandemic's progress.

Sweden made headlines early in the pandemic for choosing to not impose lockdowns. With more than 16,000 fatalities so far, its death toll is in line with the European average, but is far higher than those of neighbouring Norway, Finland and Denmark.

After Britain and Ireland, Copenhagen on Tuesday lifted most domestic Covid-19 restrictions, followed later in the day by Norway.