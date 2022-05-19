WHO authorises China's CanSinoBIO Covid-19 vaccine

It is the third Chinese-made vaccine to be approved by the WHO, after Sinovac and Sinopharm. PHOTO: CANSINOBIO
Updated
Published
13 min ago

GENEVA (AFP) - The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Thursday (May 19) authorised the use of Chinese manufacturer CanSinoBIO's single-shot Covid-19 vaccine - the ninth jab to get the WHO green light.

The WHO granted emergency use listing (EUL) to the Tianjin-based firm's Convidecia vaccine as China battles a resurgence of the virus triggered by the Omicron variant.

It is the third Chinese-made vaccine to be approved by the WHO, after Sinovac and Sinopharm.

Convidecia was found to have 64 per cent efficacy against symptomatic disease and 92 per cent efficacy against severe Covid-19, the WHO said.

"The vaccine meets WHO standards for protection against Covid-19 and... the benefits of the vaccine far outweigh risks," the UN health agency said in a statement.

The WHO's vaccine experts recommended it for people aged 18 and above.

The jab has already been rolled out in China, Argentina, Chile, Malaysia, Mexico and Pakistan.

The WHO has now given EUL status to nine Covid-19 vaccines and variations thereof - Pfizer/BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Janssen, Moderna, Sinovac, Sinopharm, Bharat Biotech, Novavax and now CanSinoBIO.

The UN health agency began reviewing rolling data on the CanSinoBIO vaccine in August.

The WHO says EUL approval gives countries, funders, procuring agencies and communities assurance that the vaccine has met international standards.

WHO listing paves the way for countries to approve and import a vaccine for distribution quickly, especially those without an international-standard regulator of their own.

It also opens the door for the jabs to enter the Covax global vaccine-sharing facility, which aims to provide equitable access to doses around the world, particularly in poorer countries.

China - the last major global economy sticking to a rigid zero-Covid policy - is battling an economic slump due to prolonged virus lockdowns that have constricted supply chains, quelled demand and stalled manufacturing.

More On This Topic
China needs better home-grown vaccines to combat Covid-19 variant Omicron: Expert
The mRNA Covid-19 vaccines have been embraced by the world, just not in China
Related Stories
How often can you be infected with Covid-19?
Shanghai residents leverage Excel skills, management savvy to navigate Covid-19 lockdown
How Australia saved thousands of lives while Covid-19 killed 1 million Americans
North Korea reports first Covid-19 outbreak: Govt refused offers of vaccines
These 2 years lost (or not): Looking back at how S'pore coped with Covid-19
WHO studies on whether Covid-19 has role in mysterious hepatitis in kids gain pace
What we know about rebound of Covid-19 symptoms in people who took Pfizer pills
Test, test, test? Scientists question costly mass Covid-19 checks
Are masks still needed? It depends on the setting
How soon can you exercise after getting Covid-19 and what can you eat? Here are some tips

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top