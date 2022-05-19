China's zero-Covid-19 policy dashes global hopes for quick economic return to normal

BEIJING (REUTERS) - A sharp slowdown in China's economy caused by its strict zero-Covid-19 rules and Beijing's shift away from a traditional reliance on external demand have cast doubts over how much the country will contribute to future global trade and investment.

While China staged a remarkably quick recovery from its initial pandemic slump, thanks to bumper exports and factory production, analysts expect the current downturn will be harder to shake off than the one seen in early 2020.

The gloomier outlook presents challenges not only for leaders in Beijing worried about rising unemployment, but foreign businesses counting on China to resume its level of engagement it had with the rest of the world before the pandemic.

Calculations based on International Monetary Fund (IMF) projections show China's expected average annual contribution to global economic growth through to 2027 at about 29 per cent.

While that's a considerable addition, it contrasts with the years following the 2008 global financial crisis when that averaged closer to 40 per cent.

ANZ's chief economist for Greater China, Mr Raymond Yeung, said Beijing's economic policies have more recently shifted to home-grown solutions and reforms, rather than the resumption of its past model that focused on greater engagement with the world.

"Successful implementation of these may pave the way to sustainable growth over the long term," Mr Yeung wrote in a note.

"However, the risk of failing to achieve a similar growth rate is higher. If MNCs (multinationals) begin to withdraw their onshore presence, the process of economic convergence may come to an end sooner than anticipated."

China's export growth slowed to single digits in April, the weakest since the onset of the pandemic, while imports barely changed as Covid-19 curbs halted factory production and slashed demand.

Authorities are expected to tread a careful policy path around Covid-19 ahead of a key Communist Party meeting towards the end of the year.

In a sign of that caution, China last week gave up hosting rights for the Asian Cup football finals next year due to Covid concerns.

Ms Peiqian Liu, China economist at NatWest Markets in Singapore, said faced with a choice, Beijing would likely prioritise maintaining wins in hard-fought battles against Covid and rampant debt over its 2022 growth target of 5.5%, which many analysts consider ambitious.

"Broadly speaking, there has been a long-term shift starting as early as 2018 to a more domestic-driven economy, boosting the services sector and upgrading the manufacturing supply chain, (and) steering away from debt-addicted stimulus and growth," Ms Liu said.

A broad and sustained slowdown in investment would weigh on demand, contributing to a deeper slowdown in global growth, she said.