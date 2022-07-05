Wheat war: Ukraine conflict raises hunger fears

PARIS (AFP) - Russia's invasion of agricultural power Ukraine has severely disrupted the global wheat market, prompting warnings that the conflict could lead to hunger in some countries.

Why is wheat irreplaceable?

Wheat is milled into flour to make a huge range of foods, from bread to pasta to desserts.

"Everyone eats wheat, but not everyone is capable of producing it," says Bruno Parmentier, an economist and author of the book "Feeding Humanity".

Only around a dozen countries produce enough wheat to be able to export it, too.

China is the world's top producer but is also a major importer of the commodity to feed its 1.4 billion people.

Russia, the United States, Australia, Canada and Ukraine are the world's top exporters.

Egypt, Indonesia, Nigeria and Turkey are among the top importers.

Why are wheat prices high?

Grain prices were already high before Russia began its invasion of Ukraine in February.

There were several factors behind the increases: Energy prices soared as economies bounced back from Covid-19 lockdowns, sending costs for nitrogen-based fertilisers higher.

The end of Covid-19 restrictions also led to major disruptions to global supply chains as demand surged for all sorts of products.

In addition, a heatwave in Canada led to a dismal harvest in the country last year.