What you need to know about France's presidential election

PARIS (NYTIMES) - The French are going to the polls this month to choose their president, who holds the most powerful office in France and has considerable control of domestic and foreign policy, in one of the European Union's most populous and influential member states.

The war in Ukraine has dominated news coverage in France and largely overshadowed the campaign.

President Emmanuel Macron has been accused of using his status as a wartime leader and Europe's diplomat in chief to avoid facing his opponents and cruise into a second term, with some critics worrying that the lopsided campaign has lacked substantive debate.

But the race has opened up recently with a surge from his main challenger, Ms Marine Le Pen, the far-right leader with an anti-European Union, anti-North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) and pro-Russia platform that would reverberate globally if she won.

Here is what you need to know about the vote, which will be held over two rounds on April 10 and April 24.

What's at stake?

France, a nation of more than 67 million people, is the world's seventh-largest economy, the world's most visited country, one of five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council and a nuclear power. It is a founding member of the EU and a key driver of its policy.

France's next president will have to help the country navigate two forces currently buffeting Europe: A brutal Russian invasion of Ukraine that has displaced millions on the Continent's doorstep, and a pandemic-related economic recovery that is straining supply chains.

While right-wing forces have largely won France's culture wars in recent years, voter surveys show that French voters are now primarily concerned with the growing cost of living.

The next president will have to juggle those worries with other long-term issues on voters' minds, like France's clean energy transition, the sustainability of its generous welfare model, fears of immigration and hand-wringing over the place of Islam in the country.

Broad disillusionment with politics has also become a major source of concern, with worries that this election could see the lowest voter turnout for a presidential race in decades.

What are the powers of the French presidency?

French presidents have formidable powers at their disposal - more than most Western leaders, with fewer of the checks and balances that limit the executive branch in other countries.

Unlike British prime ministers or German chancellors, who are chosen by the parties that control the most seats in Parliament, French presidents are elected directly by the people for five-year terms.

Shortly after that election, France returns to the polls to vote for representatives in the National Assembly, the more powerful house of Parliament, where terms also last five years.

Having both of those elections on the same five-year cycle strongly increases the likelihood that France will vote in lawmakers who back their newly elected president, meaning French presidents do not need to worry as much as some other leaders about internal party turmoil or midterm elections.

France's prime minister, as the head of government, plays an important role in the constitutional system, as does Parliament. But the president, who appoints the prime minister, sets much of France's agenda.