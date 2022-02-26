Western businesses cut some Russia ties over Ukraine invasion

LONDON (REUTERS) - Some Western companies severed their ties with Russia on Friday (Feb 25), and others studied whether and how to do so, as President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine triggered sanctions and pressure to abandon some business dealings.

European sports and entertainment businesses were among the first to announce such moves.

Premier League club Manchester United withdrew the sponsorship rights of Russian airline Aeroflot, Formula One cancelled the 2022 Russian Grand Prix, and organisers of the Eurovision song contest said Russia would not be allowed to participate in this year's final.

The "inclusion of a Russian entry in this year's (Eurovision) contest would bring the competition into disrepute," the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said in a statement.

Gadget maker Dell Technologies Inc said it suspended sales in Ukraine and Russia and would closely monitor the situation to determine next steps. New US rules on exports to Russia announced on Thursday covered computers, and Dell accounted for about 6% of computer shipments to Russia last quarter, according to researcher IDC.

US carrier Delta Air Lines Inc said, without providing a reason, that it had suspended its codesharing service with Aeroflot.

Alexandria, Virginia, marketing consultant Dan Sondhelm said companies were trying to balance the reputational risk of continuing to deal with Moscow with their economic interests and concerns about upsetting some of their investors.

"It will take some time for companies to make their decisions to act or do nothing," Mr Sondhelm said. "It doesn't happen overnight."

The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on Russia that targeted five major Russian banks, including state-backed Sberbank and VTB, the country's two largest lenders, as well as wealthy individuals, and announced new export control measures.

On Friday, European Union member states agreed to freeze European assets of Putin and his foreign minister, among other measures.

Some experts and attorneys said Western executives would seek to end commercial arrangements, even if they were not obliged to do so, to avoid public relations problems or the bureaucracy of trying to navigate sanctions in areas such as technology exports.

"What a lot of them will do is just drop any Russian customers. They will just say 'we're not going to deal with that,'" said William Reinsch, a trade expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies and a former US Commerce Department export official.

David Smith, partner at insurance broker McGill and Partners in London, said that even before the invasion and sanctions, two underwriters had told him they did not want to insure a shipping company operating in Russian waters on the grounds they did not want to facilitate business with Russia.

"People should be thinking more and more about the moral issue, it's not just a box-ticking exercise," Mr Smith said.